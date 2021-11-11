Independent Consulting Study Reveals Enterprises can Achieve 352% ROI with ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus

November 2021 by ManageEngine

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced the findings from the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study it commissioned for its flagship, full-stack ITSM solution, ServiceDesk Plus.

The study revealed that ServiceDesk Plus users can see total economic benefits of a net present value up to $2.08 million over three years. The study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, demonstrated the benefits and savings businesses gain by implementing ServiceDesk Plus for their IT and enterprise service management operations.

For this global study, Forrester interviewed four decision-makers across the financial services, telecommunications and cosmetics industries who are using the Enterprise Edition of ServiceDesk Plus. Based on these interviews, Forrester composed a representative composite organization to analyze the benefits and costs of implementing ServiceDesk Plus. The study concluded that enterprises can achieve an ROI of up to 352% when they migrate to ServiceDesk Plus.

"Choosing the ITSM solution that best fits their needs and process maturity continues to be a top challenge for IT organizations," said Rajesh Ganesan, vice president at ManageEngine. "Among other factors, establishing a credible ROI is critical for technology leaders to convince those making purchasing decisions. ServiceDesk Plus is a popular choice among thousands of customers already, and this comprehensive Forrester study can help enterprises reach a decision faster when selecting an ITSM tool and build conviction about the solution’s potential ROI."

The study quantified the various benefits that organizations experience with ServiceDesk Plus. Here are some of the key findings:

• Improved service agent productivity: The TEI study observed that service agents processing tickets save an average of 10 minutes per incident ticket and six minutes per service request ticket after implementing ServiceDesk Plus. The study credited the time saved in the composite enterprise to ServiceDesk Plus’ process automation capabilities. One interviewee also testified that their organization processed up to 30% of the tickets the organization received without human intervention. These productivity gains accounted for over $1 million in value for the composite customer.

• Improved change and asset management efficiency: The study estimated that the composite enterprise saved an average of 4,300 hours a year on IT asset audits and managing change requests, meaning IT managers spend up to 75% less time on the service desk activities mentioned above with ServiceDesk Plus. This improved efficiency resulted in gains of over $350,000 in value.

• Improved end-user productivity: According to the TEI study, there was a significant increase in end-user productivity after using ServiceDesk Plus. This was a result of users spending less time raising tickets and of them having greater visibility throughout the ticket process. The study estimated that the composite workforce saved over 11,000 hours a year on ticket submissions with ServiceDesk Plus, resulting in over $680,000 worth of end-user productivity.

• Reporting and analytics output gain: The study noted that ServiceDesk Plus’ reporting and analytics capabilities saved the composite IT manager an average of eight hours per report. The analytics also assist organizations in identifying end-user pain points from the most common types of tickets submitted. When these benefits were projected to the composite enterprise, they contributed to over $215,000 in value added.

According to the TEI study, ServiceDesk Plus isn’t an isolated solution for the IT department. It comes with rapid-start enterprise service management features that extend ITSM capabilities beyond technology services to address business-centric use cases. “IT, human resources, finance—almost everyone in the company uses ServiceDesk Plus regularly," said a director of IT service management interviewed by Forrester.

Besides the quantified benefits, the TEI study reported on the flexibilities of ServiceDesk Plus, including its integrations with ManageEngine’s expansive product ecosystem. One interviewee said, "We looked for a one-stop software solution. We’re using multiple tools from ManageEngine in addition to ServiceDesk Plus. The best part is that they’re all integrated with each other."