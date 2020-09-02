InCountry Expands Data Localization Offering to all Countries in the EU and EEA

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

InCountry announces its services are now operational across all 27 countries within the European Union (EU), in addition to Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway in the European Economic Area (EEA). Due to overwhelming demand following the invalidation of the EU-US Privacy Shield, InCountry quickly expanded its services to help the more than five thousand companies affected by the decision.

Today, 132 out of 194 countries have enacted data privacy legislation and unlike regional laws that affect entire groups of countries, these laws are country-specific, each with different requirements. Additionally, on July 16th, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) abandoned the EU-US Privacy Shield. Established in 2016, the protection enabled unrestricted transfers of personal data from the EU to the US. Now deemed invalid, the transfer of such data can be subject to penalties as part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) enforcement.

This decision ultimately affects more than 5,300 companies that depend on the Privacy Shield to transfer personal data across the Atlantic. If found non-compliant, regulators now have the ability to fine businesses up to 4% of their revenue. As such, multinationals that rely on moving data between Europe and the US must meet European privacy standards or risk losing the ability to operate in the EU altogether.

However, it is not an easy task for enterprises to ensure EU personal data is stored within the EU. Whether they are using global SaaS solutions or internal ones, this requires modern architecture and extensive compliance experience that most companies lack the internal resources to ensure is done properly. As digital sovereignty continues to inform policy within Europe and abroad in countries such as China and Russia, companies are looking to cloud-based compliance solutions for assistance.

To help enterprises address these requirements, InCountry provides global infrastructure to securely store and process data in its country of origin, and is now operating in more than 90 countries across 6 continents.

How InCountry’s solution works:

Effortless Deployment: Companies customize and control their solution as needed, quicky and cost-effectively

Seamless Integration: InCountry’s SDK, API and application services are tailored to a broad level of customization, types of applications and management of data globally. The SDK is available in multiple languages and both SDK and API support direct data logic execution using secure micro containers with serverless function

Easy SaaS Application: InCountry provides integration to SaaS solutions including Mambu, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Segment, Twilio and more to provide data residency compliance

Secure and Compliant: Completed Payment (PCI DSS) and Transaction (SOC 2) compliance assessments, and is compliant with HIPAA requirements