Ikast.io Strikes Strategic Partnership With NPAW to Reinforce Its Rights and Royalty Management Solution

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

The fast-growing, blockchain-based rights-tracking platform Ikast.io, owned by Getblocks, has chosen NPAW, the global leader in video business intelligence and predictive analytics for streaming services, as its strategic video analytics technology partner to reinforce its data management capacities.

With the rise of over-the-top (OTT) services and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, it has become key for content editors and providers to master digital rights management if they want to keep track of all royalties to collect and copyrights to be compliant with.

This strong demand not only comes from media and entertainment studios and TV channels but also from brands, organizations, and individual content creators. Discovering how to best fight back illegal copies and ensuring that content owners are fairly remunerated are becoming increasingly important issues.

Ikast.io is designed to track viewership history in real time and enable dynamic, transparent, and accurate real-time reporting and insights into the authenticity of content to detect its unauthorized use and distribution — all to ultimately guarantee better, fairer remuneration for content owners.

By using NPAW’s technology, Ikast.io can get accurate and vendor-independent data directly from the video player and analyze them across all kinds of distribution and monetization business models. With these new capabilities, Ikast.io is poised to accelerate its offering of a powerful data-driven rights tracing solution to its ever-growing 50+ client portfolio. Meanwhile, NPAW’s global client reach across 160+ key actors in the online video streaming space will help boost the adoption of iKast.io‘s services on a larger and faster scale.

“We are thrilled to help Ikast.io deliver the cutting-edge rights and royalty management solution the video streaming industry so urgently needs. At NPAW, we work to enable the entire industry ecosystem with our video analytics expertise and tools so that we can all thrive as a community, and Ikast.io is the perfect proof of that,” said Ferran G. Vilaró, CEO and Co-Founder of NPAW.

"This strategic partnership with NPAW will largely accelerate the building up of a first-class, data-driven blockchain solution for rights and royalty management. The rich and dynamic data analytics capabilities brought about by this new partnership will reinforce our commitment to providing our clients with a trustworthy rights management service,” added Cédric Monnier, President of Ikast.io.