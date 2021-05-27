Ignition partners with Siemplify

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Ignition Technology announced a partnership with Siemplify as its exclusive distributor to bring the independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology to a growing MSSP community across the UK.

Siemplify is redefining security operations for MSSPs worldwide through its innovative platform that helps security teams manage their operations and respond to cyber threats with speed and precision. The Siemplify SOAR platform combines security orchestration, automation, and response with end-to-end security operations management to make analysts and security engineers more productive.

Siemplify uses patented technology to continuously analyse alerts from all sources, identifying common entities indicative of a coordinated attack. This allows MSSPs to focus on threats rather than alerts. When real threats are detected, Siemplify automatically combines contextually related alerts into a single case. This typically reduces the caseload of a security analyst by up to 80%, where analysts work only threat-based investigations, speeding time to resolution and driving more productivity.

The solution is fully multi-tenanted and supports integration with third-party ticketing and helpdesk systems including ServiceNow, BMC and Jira. Ignition will work closely with Siemplify to both grow and enable the fledgling UK channel including pre, and post-sale support, integration best practice and advanced training.

According to Market Analysis and Insights, the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market size is projected to reach USD 1314.3 million by 2026, from USD 721.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8 during 2021-2026.