Ignition Technology strengthens XDR vision with Corelight distribution agreement

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Industry leading network traffic analysis technology and services now available to Ignition Technology’s channel partners across Europe

Ignition Technology today announced a distribution partnership with Corelight to establish, grow and support its channel community across the UK, Ireland and Nordic regions. Ignition Technology is the first value added distribution (VAD) partner for Corelight throughout Europe.

Corelight makes powerful network traffic analysis (NTA) solutions that transform network traffic into rich logs, extracted files, and security insights for more effective incident response, threat hunting and forensics. Corelight Sensors run on Zeek (formerly called “Bro”), the open source network security monitoring tool used by thousands of organisations including Fortune 500 companies, major government agencies and large research universities.

One of the first channel partners to sign up with Ignition in respect to Corelight is Cyberseer, a managed security service provider (MSSP).

As part of its value-added distribution agreement, Ignition provides pre-sales and technical enablement to channel partners to quickly demonstrate value to customers. Initial partner recruitment will focus on security specialists with expertise across a broad range of enterprise and vertical markets.

(X) Detection and Response is a concept where organisations collate security telemetry from all networking and Infrastructure into a centralised big data platform to allow for incident investigation and breach response.