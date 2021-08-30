Ignite Security Partners with Blumira To Automate & Streamline Security Operations

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Blumira, a cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology, announced that Ignite Security, a security services provider that helps organizations design custom-tailored security solutions that strengthen cyber resilience, has selected Blumira’s automated detection and response solution to help their customers streamline and simplify their security operations.

Through this partnership, Ignite Security’s customers will now have access to Blumira’s enterprise-level cloud-based SIEM platform that enables organizations, often with limited security resources or expertise, to seamlessly detect, investigate and respond to indicators of ransomware, misconfigurations and unknown security threats faster and earlier to prevent breaches. Blumira’s all-in-one, easy-to-use solution is quick to deploy and easy to implement.

Blumira and Ignite Security will host an interactive roundtable discussion, “Too Many Security Alerts? Let’s Simplify” on September 23, at 2 p.m. ET. The webinar will be led by Matthew Warner, CTO and co-founder at Blumira, Brian Forward, security solutions engineer at Ignite Security and Kevin Critch, director of security solutions at Ignite Security. Participants will learn about common pain points associated with traditional SIEMs. The webinar will also feature a live demo of Blumira’s SIEM so participants can see how prioritized alerts prevent alert fatigue.