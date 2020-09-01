Ideagen Launches Cloud Version of Industry Q-Pulse Software

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Q-Pulse is already used by more than 2,000 companies around the world to effectively manage and mitigate their QHSE risks. This update ensures existing and future customers will have access to one fast, simple system, backed by 25 years of innovation, from an established and trusted vendor.

Although there are specific benefits depending on the industry sector, there are a number of benefits that are common to all.

Firstly, Q-Pulse will enable businesses to transform their QMS into a competitive weapon by applying new levels of intelligence and insight to form a complete picture of their organisation. Q-Pulse allows a single view of the organisation, its supply chain and key stakeholders in one place. It can be integrated with other business systems via flexible APIs and it can send information to other platforms, such as a CRM or ERP.

Secondly, Q-Pulse will help businesses to act quickly and confidently to exploit new opportunities, identify new markets and secure new quality standards by using data-driven decision-making. Having comprehensive data so readily available removes the guesswork from complex decisions.

Thirdly, Q-Pulse helps to make quality and compliance the responsibility of everybody in the organisation, not just the compliance team. It helps businesses to easily align around world class processes and that helps to demonstrate a culture of quality to customers, regulators and certification bodies.