ITN Productions Industry News announce new programme in collaboration with UK Cyber Security Association and Nineteen Group.

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

ITN Productions Industry News is producing Safer Cyber-Spaces a news-style programme that raises awareness and understanding of cyber security and the risk of cyber attacks as the world becomes more dependent on technology.

The Information Age has brought economic and social progress to many parts of the world and has proved to be a powerful tool for connectivity, freedom and innovation. The rise and evolution of sophisticated internet-based technologies has accelerated the way organisations and individuals share information. As our dependence on technology increases, so has the windows of opportunity for those intent on compromising our systems and data.

With more and more of us working remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Safer Cyber-Spaces will raise awareness of the most current cyber-threats faced in the UK and the on-going response and solutions to these dangers. The bespoke programme will highlight the vital work being done in response to on-going threats to ensure the safety and security of cyberspace, in a rapidly expanding digital economy.

Anchored by an ITN Productions Industry News presenter, Safer Cyber-Spaces will include informative news items, interviews with industry influencers and sponsored editorial profiles. The programme will launch at International Cyber Expo on 28-29 September 2021 at Olympia, London. A special programme preview will also be showcased at the National Cyber Security Show on 7-9 September 2021 at the NEC, Birmingham. Both shows are hosted by Nineteen Group.

The collaboration with UK Cyber Security Association (UKCSA) will emphasise the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and cutting edge and innovative cyber-security technology. The news-style programme will highlight women in cyber-space security and feature interviews with the prominent figures in the industry, ready to inspire the next generation of female cyber/tech entrepreneurs and thought leaders, and the next generation overall. Safer Cyber-Spaces will also include a news report led by an ITN Productions Industry News reporter that will focus on the skills needed and roles available in the cyber-security sector, with input from the professionals who are already making a difference.