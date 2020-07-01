IT Glue Unveils New Product Innovations with Enhancements Targeting Security, Client Collaboration and Network Visibility

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

IT Glue™ released a set of new product features and enhancements aimed at increasing security, client collaboration and network visibility heading into the second half of 2020. At the outset of Q2, the global COVID-19 pandemic created a nearly overnight shift for many businesses toward a heavier remote workforce and as a result, IT documentation has become more essential than ever before. Throughout this challenging time, IT Glue has supported managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals with its award-winning solution and is now positioned to provide even greater support through new product innovations to the platform.

Security

As the only IT documentation tool on the market to feature SOC 2 (Type 2) certification and other security measures including multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), audit log and user permissions, the IT Glue development team continuously evaluates ways to ensure even stronger data security. In the current environment, and with an understanding that a client’s most valuable asset is its information, IT Glue has made security its number one priority by introducing a variety of new features and enhancements including:

● The Vault - With the Vault, IT Glue’s client-side encryption/decryption feature, total control is in the hands of technicians. All passwords are encrypted locally and can only be decrypted by a user-specific passphrase, providing another layer of protection to IT Glue’s ironclad security.

● Password Folder Security - This was one of IT Glue customers’ most requested features and now the enhanced password folder security provides technicians the ability to easily organise passwords, eliminating the need to manage permissions. Password Folder Security saves valuable time, shifting management of permissions to the folder level rather than being required to manage them separately.

● One Time Password (OTP) Generator - With OTP, users can always reference IT Glue or MyGlue to see the latest OTP codes for passwords that require MFA/2FA. Technicians can now access the MFA/2FA OTP code for shared administrative credentials, like Office 365, centrally without shoulder tapping the primary owner of the MFA/2FA code.

Easy and efficient collaboration is a hallmark of the IT Glue model and now technicians can enjoy more seamless collaboration with added peace of mind through increased security. Businesses need a tool that enables them to secure not only their passwords, but all of their data, as they leave the comforts of their secured work environment. Having a solution that can keep both passwords and business data secure while facilitating smooth collaboration both internally and externally is vital. With that in mind, IT Glue introduces:

● MyGlue Single Sign-On - Clients can seamlessly login to MyGlue without having to remember an additional password, cutting down on the number of tickets related to login experience. Additionally, MSPs now have a simpler way to onboard new clients and users with MyGlue’s auto-provisioning feature through just-in-time provisioning (JITP).

Network Visibility

Finally, the reduction in physical contact in the workplace has meant higher importance placed on network visibility to maintain control over off-site locations in the network. Blind spots can lead to security risks and IT Glue has accounted for this by offering new enhancements to automate the visual identification and documentation of the following areas, allowing for easier troubleshooting:

● Ports and Connected To - Automatically documents switch ports as well as connections between devices.

● Manufacturer and Device Type - Visually identify device types on network diagrams and enrich your existing network documentation with manufacturer and operating system data.

● Active Directory Domain Role - See Domain Controllers on the Active Directory (AD) infrastructure. Easily troubleshoot, filter out devices that are members of the AD environment, and catch devices that have not yet been added to AD.