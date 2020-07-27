ISW Holdings Initializes Production of 1MW Proceso S19 Pod5ive Data Center Design for Shipment to 100-Megawatt Bit5ive Project

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

ISW Holdings, Inc. (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is thrilled to announce its finalization of the new Proceso S19 Pod5ive data center design, which is capable of powering 1MW of computing mining power. Bit5ive is targeting the first deployments beginning in August, with its initial pod delivery bound to the 100-MW renewable energy Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”) project in Pennsylvania.

The Company formed a joint venture partnership with Bit5ive in May (the “JV”) to build and deliver the single most elegant, powerful and efficient data center pods in the world. Geared primarily for the cryptocurrency mining industry, the Proceso S19 Pod5ive Data Center offers next-generation, dynamic self-management functionality, plug-and-play operation, virtually nonexistent maintenance needs, and an industry best-in-class 1.025 PUE.

Design features include:

• Automated environment control with airflow pressure sensor and “smart” evaporator cooler.

• Remote management capability.

• Motion sensor security.

• Proprietary miners monitoring and software system.

• Efficient power configuration with no step-down transformer needed.

• 26 power distribution units with 27 outlets at 240v output; 280 x Bitmain S19 or Whatsminer M20/30.

• All General Electric industrial equipment.

• NEC-complaint with all UL-listed components, including the PDU.

• Pre-wired power cords with individual lines drop in place.

• Pre-configured static network with individual lines drop in place.

• Easy to manage, allowing all miners to stay in DHCP.

• Web-based proprietary management system with network, temperature map, power draw, including a full audit report for operations control.

• Minimum cost of management with reusable merv 2-11 filter and standard evaporator media filter.