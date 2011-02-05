(ISC)² Joins the Check Point Software CISO Academy

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced that it has become an Official Training Partner for (ISC)² .

The partnership will open the door for all cyber-security practitioners globally, with a focus on CISOs, to access (ISC)² professional certification training and exam preparation courses. Professionals can gain access to (ISC)² courses using Check Point’s cyber-security learning credits, or by direct purchase through Check Point’s training portal.

By joining forces, Check Point and (ISC)² are giving CISOs new options to develop and attain certified cyber skills, to help them in managing the overall security postures of their organizations even more effectively.

The partnership with (ISC)² demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing cyber-security education and training at all levels, from new graduates to C-level professionals. In March 2020, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program, which offers a comprehensive cyber-security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in over 40 countries.