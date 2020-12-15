ISACA Courses Join the Check Point Software CISO Academy

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced that it has become an accredited trainer with ISACA, a global learning organization and technology association.

The partnership will see Check Point and ISACA provide CISOs with new ways to prepare for and attain certified cyber skills. CISOs can gain access to ISACA’s courses using Check Point’s cyber-security learning credits or by direct purchase through the Check Point’s training portal.

The partnership with ISACA demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing cyber-security education and training at all levels, from new graduates to C-level professionals. In March this year, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program, which offers a comprehensive cyber-security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in over 40 countries.