ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance and admeritia Announce Top 20 Secure PLC Coding Practices Document

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

The ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA), along with admeritia GmbH (admeritia), announced the release of the Top 20 Secure PLC Coding Practices document. The document aims to provide a list of coding practices for PLC programmers that have benefits for the IT security of PLCs and the plants they control.

The ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance is proud to be a contributing organization for the release of the Top 20 Secure PLC Coding best practices document. This public-sourced document utilized our members and leaders, many of whom have graciously volunteered their time, to join forces with other colleagues and experts from around the world to help develop this grassroots list.

"At S4x20, Jake Brodsky identified that engineers and others who are programming and configuring PLC’s are not being taught security practices,” said Dale Peterson, Creator and Program Chair of S4. “It’s gratifying that the community, including organizations like ISAGCA, came together to fill this gap by creating and making freely available the Top 20 PLC Secure Coding Practices."

“ISAGCA is pleased with the project’s release and are looking forward to its future utilization for our members. The Top 20 Secure PLC Coding best practices document is sure to benefit the entire automation community in the ever-important PLC space,” said ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance Managing Director Andre Ristaino.