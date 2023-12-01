IP Fabric announces $25m Series B funding

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

IP Fabric announced that it has closed a $25m Series B funding round led by One Peak with the participation of Senovo and Presto Ventures. This will fuel IP Fabric’s mission of making network assurance ubiquitous so that people, businesses, and governments can operate without the exponential risk of network failures or outages.

IP Fabric is a pioneer in network assurance, helping organizations to overcome network complexity, assure network automation, and improve network security. Network assurance is becoming critical for managing private network infrastructure which combined globally is vastly larger than the Internet and forms the backbone of the modern economy. This infrastructure is now the foundation for every part of modern life, from our airports and factories to public utilities and financial systems.

However, rising complexity is making it much harder for humans to understand and manage networks. This makes network automation risky – automation without assurance will lead to unpredictability if organizations cannot see whether automation has had the intended effect, and that it hasn’t negatively impacted the rest of the network. Rising complexity also makes it impossible for organizations to identify and eliminate network vulnerabilities, creating multiple blind spots for attackers to potentially exploit. These challenges have created a perfect storm that is putting network resilience at risk.

IP Fabric is an API-first platform that rapidly discovers, models and visualizes complex networks down to the wire, giving end-to-end visibility and control over an organizations’ entire network infrastructure. IP Fabric was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Network Automation and came 8th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 with a CAGR of 160% over the past 4 years. Today, IP Fabric works with over a hundred enterprise customers globally, including Airbus, Air France, Major League Baseball, Red Hat, HCL Technologies, Avast and Blackberry.