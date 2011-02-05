IGEL Teams with AMD to Optimise the UD3 Endpoint for Cloud Workspaces

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced the newly updated IGEL UD3 (Universal Desktop model 3) endpoint powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1505G system-on-chip (SoC). A versatile endpoint for accessing virtualised apps, desktops, and cloud workspaces, IGEL UD3 is designed to offer a high-performance computing experience that drives productivity and collaboration across all industries.

Optimised for Productivity, Flexibility and Efficiency Leveraging the powerful AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC with Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphics and extensive connectivity options, IGEL UD3 provides a secure, high performance computing experience for a broad range of demanding tasks across all industries.

Key features available with IGEL UD3 include integrated WiFi and Bluetooth. Both features are optional and this is the first time IGEL has them integrated into its endpoint hardware. Additional configurable connectivity options designed to offer flexibility, seamless integration and ease of use across a broad range of use cases include integrated smart card readers and VESA mount. IGEL UD3 also features support for two 4K displays, SuperSpeed USB Type-C™ and standard legacy ports for convenience and productivity.

Secure “Chain of Trust” Safeguards Cloud Workspaces

IGEL and AMD have extended the secure “chain of trust” which extends all the way to the target server or cloud, with a step before the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) boot, to include the AMD Secure Processor technology, a hardware-based security processor built right into the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC. Putting the protection right on the processor, this integration leverages a dedicated security system, initiating IGEL’s secure chain of trust at the physical hardware layer.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded processor checks whether the UEFI binary is cryptographically signed by IGEL, verifying if the UEFI binary is authentic and not manipulated. The UEFI then checks the bootloader for a UEFI Secure Boot signature. Next, the bootloader checks the IGEL OS Linux kernel, and if the OS partitions signatures on disk are correct, IGEL OS is initiated and the partitions are mounted. Finally, for users connecting to a VDI or cloud environment, access software such as Citrix Workspace App or VMware Horizon 7 checks the certificate of the connected server, creating a complete “chain of trust.”

New UD3 the First IGEL Hardware to Feature Teradici’s PCoIP Ultra™ Though IGEL OS has supported PCoIP Ultra since June 2019, the IGEL UD3 is the first IGEL endpoint hardware to be optimised for remote cloud connectivity with Teradici’s PCoIP Ultra Software Client for Linux. With PCoIP Ultra and the UD3, end-users benefit from greater flexibility of choice with the ability to securely connect with Teradici Cloud Access Software for a rich, high-fidelity user experience to any cloud, including AWS (including Amazon WorkSpaces), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Availability and Support

IGEL UD3 is part of IGEL’s family of Universal Desktop™ endpoints, and designed for virtual desktops and cloud workspace environments. IGEL UD3 with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC will be generally available starting in May 2020 through IGEL’s network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers.