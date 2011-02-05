IGEL Announces Availability of the First Linux Client to Support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

IGEL OS Support for Windows Virtual Desktop is Now Generally Available, Making it Easy for Customers to Migrate Windows Workspaces to the Azure Cloud

IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, has announced general availability of Linux client support for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop. As part of a limited preview of the Microsoft RD Core software developer’s kit (SDK), IGEL is the first to offer a Linux-based client that is validated for use with Windows Virtual Desktop.

During Microsoft Ignite in November 2019, Microsoft revealed in a blog authored by Brad Anderson, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, that it was enabling Linux device support for Windows Virtual Desktop, naming IGEL as a “key hardware partner.” Now, following collaborative development, IGEL OS is the first Linux operating system available to deliver validated support for Windows Virtual Desktop-powered devices.

With the end of support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020, many organisations face the challenge of how to enable older, underpowered hardware devices to support Windows 10 natively at the endpoint. Using hardware-agnostic IGEL OS, organisations are able to convert any x86, 64-bit device into a Windows Virtual Desktop-powered cloud endpoint – with the ability to run Windows 10 from the Azure cloud. In addition, IGEL OS-powered devices are easy to manage, simple to configure and extremely “lightweight,” minimising the attack surface and offering built-in enterprise-level security with features including two-factor authentication. IGEL OS also includes a complete “chain of trust” verification process from the processor or UEFI all the way to Windows Virtual Desktop services from the Azure cloud, making it extremely resistant to manipulation, viruses and other malware.