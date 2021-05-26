IDEX Comment: Deadline extension for Strong Customer Authentication

May 2021 by Vince Graziani, CEO, IDEX Biometrics ASA

Vince Graziani, CEO, IDEX Biometrics ASA comments: “Delays to the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) will give the payments and e-commerce industry extra time to prepare for the roll out of the directive. However, security measures must be put in place to comply with the SCA requirements sooner, rather than later. If the payment ecosystem fails to use this time to prepare, or implement the right technology to comply with this new ruling, it will open consumers up to a significant threat of card fraud.

The FCA has outlined previously that long-term, authentication through biometrics is the future of secure payments. The use of biometric payment cards to authenticate online payments will offer an important way for retailers to balance security measures that comply with the SCA regulation whilst also delivering ease-of-use for the consumer. With more consumers now shopping online than ever before, it is imperative that card issuers, payment providers, online retailers and in-store merchants act now to prepare for the regulation.”