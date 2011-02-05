IDEX Biometrics supports Rocker as it launches first ever Swedish biometric payment card
February 2022 by Marc Jacob
IDEX Biometrics has partnered with IDEMIA to support Rocker, the Swedish challenger bank, as it launches biometric payment cards to the market. With IDEX Biometrics fingerprint sensor, Rocker becomes the first in Sweden and one of the first in the world to deploy biometric cards to consumers.
Tens of thousands of consumers around the globe have beta tested biometric cards with a customer satisfaction of up to 95 percent. In a global market survey* 76 percent of consumers are interested in using contactless for high value payments and 81 percent are ready to use their fingerprints to authenticate instead of PIN code.
*(*Dentsu Data Lab, 3422 people in 14 countries, 2021.)
