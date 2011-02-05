IDEX Biometrics supports Rocker as it launches first ever Swedish biometric payment card

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

IDEX Biometrics has partnered with IDEMIA to support Rocker, the Swedish challenger bank, as it launches biometric payment cards to the market. With IDEX Biometrics fingerprint sensor, Rocker becomes the first in Sweden and one of the first in the world to deploy biometric cards to consumers.