IASME Consortium to deliver IoT Certification using Crossword Cybersecurity’s Rizikon Assurance platform

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc announced that The IASME Consortium Limited (“IASME”), the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Essentials Partner, has selected Crossword’s Rizikon Assurance as the core platform to support a new Internet of Things (IoT) device security certification programme. The certification programme is a new scheme designed to give confidence to consumers and businesses that IoT devices have attained a minimum accepted level of security.

The exponential growth of smart IoT devices in homes and businesses make many aspects of day-to-day life more convenient, saving both time and money. For businesses, IoT can reveal new insights, improve efficiency and create new revenue opportunities. However, IoT devices can also put us at greater risk of cyber threats. This drove IASME, with the support of Government funding, to develop and launch the IoT security certification scheme, addressing the need for greater standards and controls to protect businesses and families from potential cyber-attacks, data loss and privacy invasion.

IASME identified Rizikon Assurance, Crossword’s third-party risk assurance platform, as the solution to deliver the new IoT certification at scale, supporting IASME’s certification bodies and device manufacturers, through its secure cloud-based platform. Rizikon Assurance improves the scalability, security and auditability of third-party assurance and due diligence through its automated, centralised and encrypted platform. Bespoke adaptations to Rizikon will be completed in 2020, to facilitate the launch of the new assessments.