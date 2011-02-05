Hypersonic Defense conference and exhibition will now take place on the 2-3 November 2021

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

A new era of ballistic missiles is imminent with a rapid race to develop the latest hypersonic weapons systems. There is also a pivotal issue to develop hypersonic defence systems to protect against the potential threat.

NATO members are working to make sure the right capabilities are in place if the research becomes a reality with hypersonic weapons. With the hypersonic era looking set to become a reality it has shown shortcomings in missile defence systems that are not capable to detect and protect from a hypersonic weapon.

During the 2-day Hypersonic Defense conference and exhibition we will look at the current ballistic missile defence capabilities of leading nations and the importance to fast track modernisation of the current systems. The event will also review the future of missile defence in a hypersonic era and how agencies are researching a new type of weapon and the challenges of simulation tests with hypersonic vehicles.

