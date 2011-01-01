Huawei and Trustonic App Protection Partnership Grows with HUAWEI P40 Series Launch

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Trustonic and Huawei announce the next step in their partnership to bring simplicity and greater security to mobile applications. Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) now supports Huawei’s hardware-backed Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) “iTrustee”, and the HUAWEI P40 Series smartphone supports the TAP SDK at launch. Application developers can use the TAP development platform to leverage Huawei’s hardware-backed security for features such as Trusted User Interface (TUI), which is vital for the next generation of mobile banking, payments and mPOS, automotive and mobile identity-based apps.

Huawei P40

The TAP platform makes it easy for application developers to build advanced security and shielding into critical mobile apps. This will help Huawei to create a secure ecosystem for its Huawei devices, starting with the HUAWEI P40 Series, while adding support for the other devices that are upgraded to EMUI 10.1. iTrustee’s integration with TAP will simplify the process of secure application development for Huawei devices and their acceptance into the broader application ecosystem.

This news builds on the 2019 launch of the first development platform to enable developers to protect their apps and assets with TEE across different devices. About TAP: Strong in-app protection enabling richer user experiences TAP is the only application development platform that combines hardware-backed and software based in-app protection, enabling any developer to build and deploy applications with advanced security, and make use of TUI to shield sensitive user-interactions from potentially-compromised main device operating systems. TAP is already protecting a wide range of sensitive mobile application use-cases globally. This includes the digital car key sharing apps for Volkswagen Group and Hyundai, and off-the-shelf smartphone secure payment acceptance with Rubean.