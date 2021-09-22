How to navigate multiple data privacy regulatory frameworks

September 2021 by Aoife Sexton, Chief Privacy Officer and Chief of Product Innovation at Trūata

As consumers become more aware of how modern digital technology can erode their privacy, governments are responding by introducing new laws at speed. It is a trend that shows no sign of abating. Gartner predicts that by 2023, 75% of people across the world will have their personal data protected by privacy regulations, compared to just 25% today.

The volume of data privacy regulations for organisations to follow is challenging, especially for companies operating across multiple jurisdictions. However, businesses cannot risk becoming overwhelmed and paralysed into inaction if they wish to gain the competitive edge and leverage the full value of the data they have at their disposal. At the same time, compliance with privacy laws should not become a mere tick-box exercise. With digital trust at a tipping point, adopting a privacy-centric mindset is now a business imperative.

Our recent Global Consumer State of Mind Report found that nearly half (48%) of consumers feel they have lost control over how much data is stored about them and 76% believe that the onus should be on companies to protect personal data. This presents an opportunity for businesses to build bridges and retain trust by demonstrating the value they place on privacy. After all, 69% of consumers said they are more likely to be loyal to a brand if they are seen to use their personal data appropriately and responsibly. Losing sight of the human factor could become costly for companies in the long run.

This byline will discuss the following:

• The three key privacy regulations on the horizon that companies need to pay attention to and act on

• The top overarching issues new privacy laws address and how to prepare for them

• The importance of addressing consumer demands for data privacy