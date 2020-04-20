How to Overcome “Data Anxiety Disorders”

April 2020 by Gerardo Dada, Chief Marketing Officer de DataCore Global

The anxiety disorders related to data management really exists. Indeed, the volume of information has exploded these days and the storage, protection, management and use of all this data logically generate stress.

How much data have we already generated?

Some estimates suggest by the end of 2020, there will be 40x more bytes of data than there are stars in the observable universe[1]. “Big data” is now “humongous data”. What makes life even more complicated is that much of the growth is coming from unstructured data. The kind that’s more difficult to collect, manage, and analyze. Things like social media content, mobile or smart device activity, video, audio and text.

Indeed, what’s going to give us sleepless nights and get our pulse racing is the information growth we have to deal with in our own organization. The kind that affects us whether we’re users, IT operations professionals, business owners or stakeholders. Moreover, the problem is not only the huge volume of data, but also how we arrived at the current situation and the resulting “disorder” involved.

Today, very few organizations have the luxury of starting from scratch with a “green-field” IT infrastructure, and with all the latest technologies and systems. Instead, what we are stuck with has evolved over time, often as a result of organic growth, business acquisitions, mergers or worldwide expansion. Most of professionals have ended up with a mixed, chaotic and confusing storage system.

This often includes a combination of several traditional devices, along with more modern systems and cloud-based storage. It may also mean that storage is geographically dispersed. Gartner said that “infrastructure is everywhere – so is your data[2]”. This blended style of environment inevitably results in storage silos which are incredibly complex, costly and difficult to manage. That sounds like a classic definition of “disorder” …

Achieving a state of calm, confident control

The question is: how can we get to the heart of the problem and restore the level of control needed to manage our entire storage portfolio properly – all of it – wherever it’s located?

Save each of your users 20 minutes a day because they don’t have to struggle to find files,or cut the number of trouble tickets by 10% that your overworked IT operations team has to deal with every day ? What if you could:

• Improve productivity and collaboration levels by creating a global namespace spanning your entire storage portfolio (NAS, file servers, object storage and cloud storage). Combined with advanced search capabilities, your users and applications gain visibility, fast access and control of all your widely-scattered data.

• Improve storage utilization rates by up to 75% and remove the risk of stranded capacity with advanced global thin provisioning, deduplication and compression capabilities.

• Free yourself from the nightmare of six-figure storage upgrades, while optimizing OPEX costs and performance, with state-of-the-art data movement to tiered storage based on predefined policies.

• Attain peace of mind by being confident your data is secure and properly protected with advanced encryption, automatic load balancing, replication, recovery and snapshot functionality.

• Lower your frustration levels with the ability to integrate and begin managing your diverse storage systems in less time than it takes to boil an egg. Thanks to these steps, you will be able to integrate and start managing various storage systems very quickly to control anxiety. By optimizing its storage system, the goal is to heal data disorders and to overcome stress and anxiety.

[1] Source: Domo.com. Data Never Sleeps 7.0

[2] Source: Gartner. Top 10 Trends Impacting Infrastructure and Operations for 2020