How this start-up could make data projects secure and fully compliant with the GDPR ?

A human-sized start-up, CIP "Cloud Innovation Partners", expert in cloud technologies, has launched its Cloud solution for managing "test data" in July 2022 in order to help companies comply with GDPR regulations and also to eliminate the loss of significant developer & tester’s time due to test data management activities that are often very repetitive and time consuming.

The new solution CloudTDMS.com addresses the main challenges for test data management:

• Regulatory compliance: Over 55% of companies are not fully compliant with Data Privacy Policies due to access to all or subset of production data by development & test teams. The impact could be extremely high with GDPR penalties range from 2% of annual revenue or €10 million, whichever is the greater, to 4% or €20 million, depending on the severity of the breach.

• Test data generation: Up to 45% of development/test time is spent manually generating test data. This severely impacts the productivity of the teams as well as the "Time to Market".

• Data discovery/profiling: Up to 85% of data is still profiled manually, resulting in incomplete and inconsistent data.

• Automation: Over 70% of test data is still created manually.

The CloudTDMS.com solution has all the necessary functionalities required for test data management:

• Data modelling and synthetic data generation,

• Integration with databases as well as other cloud solutions such as Salesforce or ServiceNow,

• Management of data repositories (Data Foundation),

• Data discovery and profiling,

• Data protection and masking.

CloudTDMS.com journey has started at CIP "Cloud Innovation Partners" in 2019 as an idea, primarily to automate synthetic/realistic data generation for complex big data projects. Given the repetitive nature of test data generation and lack of usable & affordable tools, CIP has decided to leverage its cloud development skills and create a simple & affordable cloud solution. After two years of development and 5 months of intensive beta testing, CloudTDMS.com V2 is live in July 2022!