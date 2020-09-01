Hosted Private Cloud Premier: OVHcloud lays the foundation of a new hosted private cloud generation

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

OVH announces a brand-new range of Hosted Private Cloud, with the release of its first offer: Hosted Private Cloud Premier. The Group addresses the strategic stakes of large companies and institutions in terms of performance, security, isolation and location of their data.

OVHcloud has recently been recognized as a leader in the European market for Hosted Private Cloud in the latest report The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services In Europe, Q2 2020. Its network of 19 datacenters in Europe, as well as the isolation of the Group’s European offer from the Cloud Act, was well received. The pricing criteria achieved the highest score possible, confirming OVHcloud’s commitment to offering trusted cloud solutions with a predictable, totally transparent price (available online, without any hidden costs).

With 10 years of expertise in hosted private cloud solutions, OVHcloud offers robust, scalable, and highly automated infrastructure that meets professional requirements for operating critical environments and performing intensive workloads. The Group also offers a wide range of certifications , addressing the needs of the financial sector in order to comply with the PCI Security Council standards (PCIDSS) or the healthcare sector (HDS, the trusted certification for hosting health data).

This new generation of Hosted Private Cloud is the result of a close collaboration with OVHcloud’s technology partners, since it integrates multiple divisions of hardware and software: offering a choice of new components - including the latest generation of Intel CPUs – where network and storage are completely redesigned. All these innovations, verified in R&D for several months, are now exclusively integrated into production. In addition, OVHcloud’s customers can benefit from the integration, managed services support and consultation of an ecosystem of 800 certified OVHcloud Partner Program partners to support them implement these innovative solutions.

Accessible to all OVHcloud customers around the world, Hosted Private Cloud Premier offers companies a wide range of solutions with unique advantages:

• A broader range of 7 standard hosts, complemented by 3 new hyperconverged host references that rely on VMware vSAN technology and range from 48GB to 768GB of RAM, for better performance and reduced latency, ideal for critical applications;

• NFS datastores up to 6TB, providing storage capacity at an unmatched price-performance ratio that allows professionals to store data in the data centers of their choice (7 locations worldwide ) with confidence;

• Private and public network access with more capacity - up to 25 Gbps to improve application performance;

• A full range of VMware software: vCenter, vSphere version 6.7 (Enterprise Plus license), vSAN, and NSX. Hosted Private Cloud Premier also integrates VMware’s vRealize Operations brick at no additional cost to facilitate access to infrastructure monitoring and capacity planning. The Hosted Private Cloud offering is based on the foundation of VMware standards and guarantees total technological reversibility;

• Simple, competitive and predictable pricing for customers to control their budget.