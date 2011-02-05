Hinduja Hospital Strengthens its Security And Increases Everyday Efficiency With Matrix Video Surveillance Solution

Hinduja hospital is an ultramodern, multi-specialty tertiary care hospital with a Medical Research Centre (MRC) in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Boston, USA. The hospital has an inpatient capacity of 342 beds, inclusive of 53 critical care beds in different specialties. As a tertiary care hospital, the services offered are comprehensive, covering investigation and diagnosis to therapy, surgery and post-operative care. The inpatient services are complemented with a day centre, out-patient facilities and an exclusive centre for health check for executives.

Hinduja hospital was the first multi-disciplinary tertiary care hospital to have been awarded the prestigious ISO 9002 certification from KEMA of Netherlands for Quality Management System.

Challenges:

• Hinduja had been using video surveillance systems of Axis brand. They wanted to upgrade to the latest technology surveillance solution, without having to replace the existing cameras to protect their investments.

• For centrally monitoring multiple cameras from different devices, their existing system used a dedicated server.

• Managing this server was complex and hence they required a solution, which could eliminate the need of this dedicated server.

• They wanted to store camera recordings of three months as evidential proof in case of an investigation and audit. Their existing system consumed high storage costs for this.

Products and Solutions Offered:

No manufacturer was able to integrate Axis camera models that were being used by Hinduja. Matrix, with the help of its intensive R&D team, successfully added all of Hinduja’s existing Axis cameras to Matrix NVRs. Cascading feature of Matrix NVRs helped them to connect all NVRs in a master-slave architecture. This gave the benefit of centrally monitoring all 73 cameras from different NVRs, without any server.

In order to address their storage requirement, Matrix provided features like Adaptive Recording and Camera-wise Recording Retention, which helped in reducing storage requirement by 50% without compromising on video quality. With the help of this, Hinduja hospital stored camera recordings for three months without investing in additional storage drives. Matrix authorized channel partner, Procom Solutions, provided efficient post-sales support with the help of their trained manpower.

Results:

• Successful Upgrade to Latest Technology Solution without Scrapping Previous Investments

• Elimination of Dedicated Server

• Ease of Centralized Management and Monitoring

• Reduction in Storage Cost by 50%

• Greater Security and Employee Discipline