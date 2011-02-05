Help AG and Forcepoint Partner to Enable Middle East Enterprises to Protect their Data from Breaches and Insider Threats

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

In a move that strengthens its ability to enable Middle East businesses to protect their data against breaches, insider threats and cyber-attacks, Help AG, the region’s leading cybersecurity solutions, services and consultancy provider, has entered into partnership with global cybersecurity leader, Forcepoint. While the agreement extends across Forcepoint’s entire product portfolio, Help AG will focus particularly on the vendor’s unique dynamic security protection offerings, Dynamic Data Protection, Dynamic Edge Protection and Dynamic User protection, offering these to enterprises in the UAE and KSA.

Forcepoint offers next generation DLP, which overcomes the rigidity and hurdles of traditional DLP by reducing alert volumes, false positives and alarms to focus on what matters. Forcepoint is a 9-time leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise DLP and their solutions protect organizations from information leaks and data loss at the perimeter, inside the organization and in enterprise cloud apps, including Office 365, Box, and Salesforce. The vendor’s DLP solution includes an analytics engine that identifies and ranks high-risk incidents, reducing false positives and enabling businesses to isolate problems faster.

Dynamic Data Protection employs behavioural analytics and machine learning in its solution to examine and assess user behaviour. By understanding attributes like typical access patterns of users, this individualised, adaptive security protects enterprises against malicious user actions such as data exfiltration or unauthorized access to critical assets and systems.

Help AG is now a Platinum Partner within the vendor’s Partner Program. In addition to offering consultancy and implementation services, the company will also become an Accredited Service Provider on behalf of Forcepoint.