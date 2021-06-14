HelloSign Expands International Offering with Qualified Electronic Signature

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Dropbox announced that HelloSign now offers Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) to further support customers doing business in the UK and European Union. QES meets the highest standard of security and authentication available in Europe, as the only type of electronic signature with the same legal value as a handwritten signature under electronic IDentification, Authentication and Trust Services (eIDAS).

Some specific use cases require QES, making HelloSign with QES an appealing option as an incremental add-on for HelloSign Premium plan customers. Customers who add QES to their HelloSign Premium plan will be ready for any agreement that requires QES, which may include loan, lease and rental agreements, sales agreements, and employment contract termination. They will also be prepared for any new QES requirement that may lay ahead as their business grows.

Thanks to face-to-face identity verification provided by IDnow and digital certification from Trusted Service Provider (TSP) on the European Trusted List (EUTL) Namirial, HelloSign with QES delivers the highest standard of legally binding eSignatures. HelloSign chose to partner with IDnow and Namirial as leaders in identity verification and digital certification, which meet eIDAS standards and deliver a flexible and easy-to-use service that aligns perfectly with HelloSign’s secure and intuitive eSignature platform.

HelloSign Premium plan customers can add QES in increments of 100 (100, 200, 300, and so on) per year depending on their individual business needs, giving them the perfect balance of flexibility and security.

QES is now among several features HelloSign offers to promote security and compliance. To protect HelloSign user accounts, all user information is encrypted and passwords are additionally salted and hashed. Users can also use OAuth and SAML for efficient and secure single sign on. HelloSign offers two-factor authentication and can seal final documents so users can identify any changes (or lack thereof) made to post-signed documents. In addition, HelloSign meets stringent SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & ISO 27018 compliance requirements.