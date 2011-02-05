Harbr Emerges From Stealth to Help Organizations Deliver Secure Virtual Collaboration On Data And Models

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Harbr team spent decades building and deploying data platforms in large enterprises and witnessed data consumers spending too much time acquiring data, making it useful and getting it to where it needed to be. Internal data was often locked inside data lakes and data warehouses that could never satisfy all the use cases in a typical enterprise. Meanwhile the external data opportunities to increase revenue, reduce cost and accelerate innovation were growing dramatically, but most enterprises were ill-equipped to take advantage of them.

Harbr provides private platforms to each customer where they can invite and manage all the organizations they want to interact with. A built-in data exchange converts digital content, including models, into ready-to-use data products with complete control over terms of use and the ability to restrict access to ‘on-platform only’, avoiding loss of ownership. Highly-secure collaboration environments enable people from different departments and organizations to virtually work together and build new data products that better meet their needs. Consumers can quickly build automated data pipelines, using a wide range of transfer mechanisms, for secure and auditable data distribution with no operational overhead.

The Harbr team discovered early-on that platform ownership was critical to large enterprises, which also meant being multi-cloud and not tied to any single technology. Most large enterprises already have significant data ecosystems and recognise the huge strategic opportunity it presents. They want to fully own their platform and avoid risking vendor lock-in but also need to work with the technology choices of their customers, suppliers and partners, who could be using any cloud or platform. Harbr was built to be independent of underlying technologies, while still providing access to a wide range of tools and enabling effortless movement of data and models to any cloud.

Harbr is backed by a range of investors including Chalfen Ventures and Boldstart Ventures.