Hadrian raised €2.5M in pre-seed round led by Village Global and Slimmer AI

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Hadrian, a London and Amsterdam based cybersecurity startup raised a €2.5M pre-seed round to build the world’s first autonomous offensive security solution. The round was led by San Francisco-based Village Global and Amsterdam-based Slimmer AI, along with a group of international angel investors and experts including Alex Weiss, managing partner of US-based cybersecurity fund ClearSky; Manuel Stotz, founder of UK-based Kingsway Capital; Riva-Melissa Tez, US-based AI venture investor; Chris Vogelzang, former CEO Danske Bank; specialist cyber security investors Grace Cassy and Jonathan Luff from CyLon; and Alexander Ribbink, general partner Keen Venture Partners.

Rogier and Olivier have teamed up with fellow co-founders Tijl van Vliet, an experienced cloud-architect, and Maurice Clin, an experienced entrepreneur, to launch Hadrian, addressing a pressing need in the market. “By building a truly autonomous offensive security solution we can help companies defend themselves. Digital infrastructures are growing, and this makes them vulnerable to large-scale, AI-supported, attacks. Launching an effective defence against AI requires state-of-the-art cloud-based technologies to autonomously develop and test new attack vectors”, concludes Rogier. In October, Hadrian started working with 4 launch customers in the technology, financial, pharmaceutical and press sectors.