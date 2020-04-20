Hackers attacked businesses 22 million times in the last 7 days globally

April 2020 by Atlas VPN

According to data compiled and analyzed by Atlas VPN, hackers attacked businesses more than 22 million times during the last week worldwide. Over 63% of these hacking attempts were malware attacks.

On average, there were 3.26 million cyberattacks daily throughout last week. From the chart, we can see that hackers carried most cyberattacks on April 15, with a total of over 3.6 million intrusion attempts. Interestingly, most of these cyberattacks were malware attacks.

There were around 2,070,297 malware attacks per day during last week. Malware attacks comprised 63% of the total attacks. In comparison, phishing attacks and C&C attacks comprised 11% and 26% of total attacks, respectively.

Rachel Welsh, COO of Atlas VPN, shares her cybercrime estimations for 2020:

“In 2020, due to the increased internet usage and more people working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, this could be a record year for both hacker attacks and the number of records breached. We estimate that hackers could be attacking corporations 20 million times per day globally, and breaches will exceed the 8 billion record figure we saw in 2019.”

A broader perspective - last 30 days

During the last 30 days, cybercriminals tried to infiltrate corporate networks nearly 100 million times. Hackers attacked businesses using malware over 57 million times. Moreover, C&C attacks were the second most common type used by hackers, with over 27 million attacks in the last 30 days. In other words, C&C amounts to over 27% of all attacks on enterprises.

Finally, phishing scams are the least common type of attacks used by hackers, with a total of over 15 million attacks in the same time-frame. This accounts for over 15% of the total volume of attacks.