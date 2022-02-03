Hackers Without Borders/Hackers Sans Frontiers, launched on Friday 4 February

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

A new non-governmental organization (NGO), Hackers Without Borders/Hackers Sans Frontiers, officially launched on Friday (4 February) with the aim of providing security support to those in need. The Paris-based NGO will offer a range of pro bono cyber protection services to help defend against threat actors.

How many such sacrifices have been made, most of them obscure and forgotten! And how many of them were made in vain, because they were isolated efforts and lacked the support of organized groups of sympathizers!

Henry Dunant, A memory of Solferino, Nobel laureate 1901

PARIS: The surge in cyberattacks worldwide has prompted the creation of a new non-governmental organization (NGO) that aims to fill the gap in the cyber resilience capabilities of the world’s frontline workers.

The NGO, appropriately named Hackers Without Borders (HWB), plans to provide emergency assistance and other support to those impacted by cyber conflict and other situations of violence.

Services will be provided to a number of stakeholders including NGOs, charities, or victims in need in the cyber field.

Stakeholders interested in working with HWB will gain access to worldwide security expertise to enable them to protect themselves against future cyberattack and work towards the goal of cyber peace.

Hackers Without Borders said:

“Hackers Without Borders is a global collective of hackers and security experts who believe that the internet and technology should enable human connection rather than conflict. Wherever there is internet, Hackers Without Borders will provide security assistance and education with the overriding goal of facilitating cyber peace worldwide.”

HWB was launched in Paris on Friday (February 4) after being formed by a group of hackers and cybersecurity professionals in the wake of the cyberattack against the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) earlier this year.

The new organization intends to protect its stakeholders from a variety of illicit online activity, including ransomware and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

HWB will support its stakeholders in protecting their infrastructures by identifying vulnerabilities, hardening IT networks, and reporting on trends.

Support in incident response will also be provided, as well as intelligence sharing related to the TTP’s (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) of modern-day threat actors.

Hackers Without Borders said:

“The recent cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross was a wake up call for those of us working in the information security sector. The lack of cyber readiness of these organizations, many of which play pivotal roles in conflict zones and other areas of crises, has become a global emergency and one that Hackers Without Borders plans to rectify through prevention, neutralization, and support during instances of cyber-enabled crime and violence.”

Hackers Without Borders is an NGO made up of security experts and enthusiasts from around the world.

They operate without prejudice or political bias

Get involved by visiting www.hwb.ngo.

