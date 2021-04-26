Search
HOSTEUR obtains its ISO 9001 : 2015 certification

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Following an audit conducted by Bureau Veritas, HOSTEUR has obtained its ISO 9001 certification. This demonstrates that the quality management system (QMS) of the hosting company meets rigorous international requirements.

ISO 9001 certification is based on a list of quality management principles: it demonstrates a strong customer focus, management and employee involvement and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Having been audited at the beginning of the year, HOSTEUR received its official accreditation in March 2021. This certification is part of the general policy of the company and completes the other commitments made by the group: high security (certified by the ISO 27001 standard) and protection of sensitive data (HDS standard).

HOSTEUR is also a member of the European GAIA-X initiative and is doing its utmost to demonstrate to its customers that independent hosting companies represent a real alternative to the American digital giants.




