HOGO: A French company that secures data tranfers

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cyber attacks against companies and communities are more and more numerous and virulent: Viruses, shutdown of computer infrastructures, demands for ransoms, these events are becoming more and more common.

HOGO is Designer & Manufacturer of white stations since 2016, and offers the most complete range today in France, from 8 inch tablet to 22 inch totem. HOGO now wishes to diversify its activity to better protect the datas of French companies / administrations, and in 2020 is expanding its range of products to make a complete, high-performance and efficient data processing station accessible to the general public.

A transfer and decontamination terminal in a bank branch or at the entrance to a town hall, this is not commonplace. And yet, we have to admit that computer network attacks do not only affect manufacturers or sensitive sites. For several months, HOGO has been developing new tools and a suitable commercial offer that will allow any structure to defend itself against the threat of hackers.

Two types of products are thus launched in the second half of 2020: LA BORNE and LE FILTER.

LA BORNE

Two sizes of equipment, a small 15-inch terminal and a large 22-inch terminal, which are positioned in strategic places with a simple idea: to rid your data of viruses, trojans, malware etc. The Terminal manages physical media (USB keys, hard disks, CD / DVD, Android phones, etc.) and, of course, the Cloud, to transfer your data, scan them, protect them, and make them accessible in complete safety and all simplicity. Two possible uses: decontaminate your physical medium directly, or share your documents on a Cloud (locally or on the Internet) and recover them on your network later (total dematerialization after switching to LA BORNE!). Your data is decontaminated, encrypted, and their access is protected, automatically! A price offer that starts at € 99 per month, enough to appeal to even the smallest businesses.

THE S3FILTER

A box no bigger than a USB mouse, which plugs directly into your computer: connect your USB media to the FILTER and you’re done! The FILTER directly eliminates any risk of infection from your workstation. Ideal for people on the move (salespeople, technicians, etc.) or for users in a hurry (Directors, Ministers, Deputies, Mayors, etc.).

This tool, completely plug-and-play and automated, is eagerly awaited on the market because no equivalent solution is currently available. HOGO even received support from the Brittany Region for “Digital Innovative Project” for the development of FILTER.