HITRUST Selects Coalfire as Founding Member of Third-Party Risk Management Council

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Coalfire announced that they have been named a founding member of the newly formed HITRUST Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Council. The worldwide collaboration of corporations, vendors, and advisors is joining forces to identify, assess, and mitigate risks across complex, global supply chains under growing pressure from emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

As a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, Coalfire executives join industry luminaries on the council representing some of the largest, worldwide CSPs, healthcare payers and providers, retailers, banks, and other major corporations. Coalfire’s veteran assessors and advisory team are honored to be appointed to this new council as they continue to provide expertise to additional HITRUST collaboratives including the HITRUST Authorized External Assessor Council and Quality Subcommittee, the HITRUST Information Security Continuous Monitoring (ISCM) Working Group, and the HITRUST Shared Responsibility Working Group.

In addition to technical staff shortages, rapid cloud migration, and increasing regulations, a recent Gartner report calls out the COVID-19 crisis in revealing the fragility of globalized, interconnected supply chains, and the need for more responsible sourcing across all industries. The HITRUST CSF, originally designed to protect privacy, sensitive data, and protected health information (PHI) within healthcare vendor networks, is rising to the challenge by establishing best practices, and fulfilling organizational needs across all industries that struggle to improve TPRM processes and comply with multiple regulations.