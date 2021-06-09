HID Global’s PKI-as-a-Service Platform Enables Certificate Automation with ACME Protocol

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

HID Global announced its Public Key Infrastructure-as-a-service (PKIaaS) platform now supports the widely adopted Automated Certificate Management Environment (ACME) protocol. The industry-standard ACME protocol is purpose-built to bring single-command simplicity to the previously manual job of managing digital certificates for creating secure web connections.

HID was an early supporter of the ACME Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) standard and, as the original cross-signature for the protocol’s first digital certificates, helped fuel its adoption along with the hypertext transfer protocol secure (HTTPS) websites that ACME enables.

HID has added momentum to a 100% secure web through the PKIaaS connector model it uses with its HID Account Certificate Manager (ACM) platform. It eliminates the cost, complexity, and risks of using intermediary “command and control” management platforms to install ACME and other automated certificate utilities. HID supports the most recent ACME protocol (ACMEv2) released in March 2018 and enables users to control which processes are automated. Organizations can easily add ACME and other commercial certificate utilities to the HID ACM platform, which supports the industry’s broadest range of certificate automation requirements.