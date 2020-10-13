HID Global’s Chip Operating System is First to Be Common Criteria Certified on NXP’s SmartMX3 Platform for e-Passports and e-ID Cards

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

HID Globa announced that it has expanded its HID® SOMA™ chip operating system (COS) family with the addition of SOMA c016 on NXP® Semiconductors’ new SmartMX3 microcontroller. HID is the industry’s first to certify a native COS on NXP’s newest generation SmartMX3 platform to Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+).

With a 15-year track record serving the specific needs of secure electronic documents, the HID SOMA chip operating system family has been used in some of the world’s most successful citizen identification programs since 2005, from ICAO eMRTD to digital signature applications, and has repeatedly been a top performer at various international interoperability tests.

The HID SOMA COS line-up notably integrates with HID Integrale™ e-Document issuance and lifecycle management suite tailored for ICAO e-Passports, multi-application national ID cards, resident permits and driver’s licenses.