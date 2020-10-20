HID Global Works with Temenos to Help Banks

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

HID Global has announced that it has worked with Temenos, the banking software company, to expand the features of HID’s multi-factor authentication solution that are seamlessly available to Temenos Infinity users through the Temenos MarketPlace. HID’s risk-based authentication solution is pre-integrated with Temenos Infinity, the digital front office product.

Temenos is used in over 3,000 financial institutions and supports the digital transformation of banks worldwide, serving customers who increasingly want a mobile and online transaction experience.

HID’s offering supports the latest Temenos Infinity capabilities through its HID ActivID® Authentication Platform featuring the HID Risk Management Solution with real-time risk profiling technology. Temenos Infinity users now benefit from the following HID multi-factor authentication features as they serve their customers through digital channels:

Wide range of options for authentication and onboarding, including static passwords, multiple types of One Time Passwords (OTPs) and FIDO hardware authenticators, and mobile push notification leveraging public key cryptography.

Pre-integrated HID Identity Verification Service capabilities that simplify and enhance digital identity self-service and management while increasing administrative visibility.

