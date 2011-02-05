HID Global Launches Compact OMNIKEY® 5127CK Reader Core

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

HID Global announced the launch of its smallest embedded reader module, the OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core. The latest addition to the proven OMNIKEY family makes it possible for systems integrators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other partners to embed RFID into devices with limited physical space to accurately authenticate people, reduce fraud and protect sensitive data in a contactless way.

The new reader core uses standard interfaces that make it ideal for embedding into constrained spaces and battery-powered devices. It enables everything from handheld devices, tablets, PCs and notebooks to keyboards, displays, monitors, and kiosks to be used across a range of applications in numerous vertical markets.

The reader core accelerates time-to-market with numerous features for ease of integration, streamlined configuration and flexible connectivity. It includes modular approval certification for wireless devices, efficient power management (USB suspend/resume and remote wake up modes) and external off-board HF/LF and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) antennas or the option to design custom antennas that meet specific embedded requirements.

For ultimate interoperability, the OMNIKEY 5127CK Reader Core supports multiple low and high frequency credential technologies within a single device and includes Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) application to support credentials in Apple Wallet. It also supports the latest mobile access solutions via NFC or BLE, as well as iCLASS Seos®, iCLASS SE®, HID Prox®, MIFARE™ Classic and MIFARE™ DESFire™ EV1/EV2 credential technologies.