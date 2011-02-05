HID Global Adds Cloud-Based Multi-Factor Authentication

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

HID Global announced the general availability of WorkforceID™ Authentication solution, the latest addition to its cloud platform for creating a seamless, effortless experience for issuing, managing and using identity credentials in physical and digital workplaces. Workforce ID Authentication builds upon HID’s proven and widely deployed multi-factor authentication platform for consumer applications including online and mobile banking. It joins a growing suite of employee ID badging, visitor management and other trusted workforce identity solutions.

Pivotal in HID’s overall multi-factor authentication portfolio, the HID® WorkforceID Authentication solution enables organizations to extend a streamlined, simple and secure login experience to every user and application throughout today’s diverse and dynamic enterprise environment. It easily integrates with Microsoft’s on-premise Active Directory (AD) or cloud-based Azure AD. This platform is positioned within the environment to enable:

Simplified deployment and administration: Easy integration with cloud-based, on-premise, or hybrid legacy applications, as well as existing enterprise technology including Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for remote login.

Multiple authentication factors: HID® ActivIDTM one time password tokens and security keys, smart cards, and the HID® Approve™ mobile app that enables users to authenticate to applications and deny fraudulent login attempts via their phone.

Standards-based security: ISO 27001 standards, SOC2-certified, and EU GDPR-compliant.

Intuitive user experience: Featuring self-service tasks for setting up authentication methods.

The WorkforceID Authentication solution extends HID’s broader authentication ecosystem that includes its comprehensive credential offering and WorkforceID Digital Credential Manager for easily managing workforce authenticators used for both physical and digital access.

HID Global was recently recognized as the overall top challenger in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication Solutions report and included as a market leader in its market leadership category.