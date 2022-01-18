Ground Labs launches Data Discovery Network

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Ground Labs, a provider of data discovery solutions, unveiled the Ground Labs Data Discovery Network, its expanded program to further welcome distributors, resellers, integrators, consultants and alliance partners into its partner ecosystem.

Launched today, the Ground Labs Data Discovery Network enables partners to add award-winning data discovery and remediation to their existing solutions portfolios to build new revenue streams while helping their customers comply with national and regional privacy laws and data handling regulations.

Data discovery — technology that locates sensitive or regulated data types to protect or securely remove the information — is a critical tool for security teams’ compliance-readiness programs. In 2021, cumulative regulatory fines from GDPR breaches alone topped €1.3 billion (approx. $1.5 billion USD) prompting rapid growth in demand for data discovery, a market expected to double by 2025 as organizations are challenged to keep pace with a litany of compliance regulations.

Ground Labs’ helps organizations reduce potential liability and risk across regulatory and industry-specific frameworks including the General Data Privacy Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

The Ground Labs Data Discovery Network is a partner-first initiative that offers channel partners instant entry to this market, empowering them with solutions to locate, classify and remediate all their clients’ sensitive data, regardless of where it is stored, ultimately improving their overall risk posture.

The Ground Labs Data Discovery Network offers a dedicated partner portal with:

● Enterprise-class solutions for scalable data discovery across on-premise and cloud use cases.

● Easy access to Deal Registration, POC requests, ready-to-go marketing campaigns and engagement resources.

● World-class, award-winning, always-on technical support services for partners and customers.

● On-demand access to hands-on sales and technical training.

The Ground Labs partner community is active in supporting a global client base spanning more than 50 countries.