Ground Labs Announces Enterprise Recon 2.9.1

December 2023 by Marc Jacob

Ground Labs announced the general availability of Enterprise Recon 2.9.1., the latest version of its award-winning flagship solution. This release introduces support for both appliance- and server-based deployments.

Enterprise Recon 2.9.1 for the first time enables customers to choose the deployment method that is best for their organization. The updated release supports two ways to install and run Enterprise Recon:

1. As an appliance running on top of an Oracle Linux 8 operating system (OS).

2. As an RPM software package to be installed on a server running the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.6 / 8.8 (LTS) OS.

To help facilitate a smoother transition to the new operating systems, a CentOS 7-compatible RPM software package will be made available in the Enterprise Recon 2.10.0 release. This will be supported until CentOS 7 reaches end-of-life in June 2024.

The upgrade aims to align Enterprise Recon with currently supported operating systems, ensuring improved security, compatibility and performance optimization. This release also introduces formal support for RPM deployments of Enterprise Recon on RHEL 8 servers.

Customers who have an existing installation of the Enterprise Recon Master Server will need to create a backup of their Master Server datastore and datastore configuration file and migrate to Enterprise Recon on the new operating systems to continue receiving support for new features and product updates.