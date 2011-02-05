Greenhouse Doubles Flagship Data Center Capacity, Appoints Chief Commercial Officer

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Greenhouse Datacenters, an European data center developer/operator with two energy efficient colocation facilities in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands, in the Rotterdam/The Hague area, has opened a new data room in its flagship data center, Greenhouse DC 2. The expansion means a doubling of the current capacity at this location. At the same time, Greenhouse announces the appointment of Guido Sip as Chief Commercial Officer. In his new role, he will lead the commercial organization of Greenhouse and while further developing the company’s ecosystem of colocation partners and customers.

A stone’s throw from Rotterdam and The Hague, amidst the world’s largest flower and plant exporters and the many greenhouses in ‘the Westland’ region in the Netherlands, Greenhouse Datacenters offers colocation services that are ecologically oriented. The Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) value of 1.2 achieved by Greenhouse is a very energy-efficient value. In addition, its two data centers are periodically audited and certified by independent auditors in accordance with the ISO 14001 standard (environment & sustainability).

With the opening of the newest data room in Greenhouse DC 2, Greenhouse Datacenters is now adding 400 square meters of colocation space to its flagship data center in the Netherlands. This represents an additional capacity of 260 data center racks. It also doubles the technical infrastructure of Greenhouse DC 2 including generators, indirect adiabatic ‘Fresh Air’ cooling and energy efficient UPS systems.

Guido Sip as CCO, Customer Growth

Greenhouse Datacenters has grown rapidly in recent times. Two data rooms are now in use in Greenhouse DC 1. The newest operational room in Greenhouse DC 2 is the fourth data room that has been delivered. The first customers are now moving their IT infrastructures into this new colocation area. To secure further growth opportunities for its colocation customers, strategic plans for the construction of Greenhouse DC 3 - in the immediate vicinity of the current two data centers in the Netherlands - are already underway.

Guido Sip has been hired as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to manage the current expansion and further shape the commercial organization of Greenhouse. He comes from fiber network provider Relined, where he had been working for 7 years in total. The last 4 years he held the position of Director Sales and Marketing. In this role he was part of the four-person management team of Relined.

In his previous role as a board member of Relined, Sip experienced strong growth of the organization. It included a doubling of the number of clients among which hyperscalers; an expansion of the fiber network from 5.000 to 28.000KM; as well as strong expansion of Relined in Germany.

Satellite Dish Services

With Guido Sip in the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer, Greenhouse Datacenters expects to further raise interest in its ecological colocation services and its focus on security, connectivity, cloud-enablement, compliance, scalability and 24/7 rapid on-site support. Greenhouse’s management team also sees enormous customer potential in the Rotterdam and The Hague region. Especially because of the company’s satellite dish farm onsite and its 10 Gigabit low latency radio links through which companies throughout the area can easily access the Greenhouse data centers - for backup, archiving, disaster recovery, and more.