Green Hills Software has announced the release of µ-visor

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Green Hills Software has announced the release of µ-visor™, its safe and secure embedded virtualization hypervisor, for the Renesas RH850/U2A microcontroller (MCU). Designed to support the emerging automotive cybersecurity requirements of ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29 and to meet ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety, µ-visor for MCUs expands Green Hills leadership in safe and secure virtualization technology and its product line. µ-visor joins the proven, broadly deployed INTEGRITY Multivisor® virtualization for application processors already used in tens of millions of commercial vehicles worldwide.

µ-visor is the basis for safe and secure consolidation of multiple MCU-based systems onto a single multicore RH850/U2A design, enabling savings in cost, size, and power for the resulting consolidated system, while at the same time simplifying the safety design of the system. By employing the advanced hardware-based assisted virtualization capabilities of Renesas’ RH850/U2A, µ-visor allows multiple virtual machines to run simultaneously, supporting a variety of scheduling and core management strategies to meet various automotive uses cases and to ensure extremely low overhead. The Green Hills MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) and related ISO 26262 ASIL D-certified tools provide developers with tightly integrated tools that deliver unprecedented visibility into system performance and runtime behaviour, enabling rapid integration and optimization of multiple workloads onto a single RH850/U2A MCU. µ-visor can host a variety of operating systems, including AUTOSAR environments from third-party vendors, Green Hills Software’s own µ-velOSity™ operating system, customer in-house operating systems, or micro-executive designs, giving customers a great deal of flexibility on how to design consolidation for their automotive controller use cases, including support for ECU safety islands.

The Renesas RH850/U2A is the world’s first MCU with embedded flash that integrates a hardware-based virtualization-assisted function while maintaining the fast, real-time performance that customers expect of the RH850 products. The hardware virtualization function supports ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety, enabling greater levels of system integration of the safety applications of automotive OEMs and Tier 1s into a single, unified MCU-based electronic control unit (ECU). To support ASIL D, the hardware-based virtualization technology allows customers to implement multiple software services with different functional safety levels on the RH850/U2A MCU that can run concurrently without interference while maintaining the hard real-time deterministic performance required to control modern and future vehicle functions. µ-visor from Green Hills Software fully supports all of these advanced capabilities.

Availability

µ-visor for the Renesas RH850/U2A MCU is available today.