Graff Cyber Attack Response - How To Mitigate The Damages of Ransomware Attacks

November 2021 by Chris Vaughan, Area VP, Technical Account Management, EMEA, Tanium

“Having the right security defences in place to protect an organisation’s IT infrastructure – including having back up mechanisms which are regularly tested – are crucial to mitigating the damage of a ransomware attack. On this occasion it is reassuring that Graff was able to react and shut down its network quickly to minimise the impact, although it appears the hackers claim to have obtained potentially damaging data that looks to have been leaked.

Companies who hold private information should ensure they have clearly defined security policies and procedures to avoid the leak of information. This starts with employee education, which underscores all effective cybersecurity and data protection strategies and comprehensive best practice guides are critical to protecting information, especially when holding sensitive data on customers.

Endpoint visibility is another important capability for IT teams who are combatting these threats. This allows them to regularly monitor vulnerabilities and any suspicious activity. Such defences can help ensure that sensitive customer data remains safe, which is important in gaining customer trust and avoiding large fines from breaching regulations such as the GDPR.”