Government of Jersey partners with SureCloud to manage its cyber security transformation programme

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

The Government of Jersey has appointed SureCloud to manage its government-wide cyber security transformation programme, which aims to maintain the reputation of Jersey as a safe place to work and live. The new two-year deal forms part of the government’s Cyber Security Strategy, announced in 2017, to enhance its cyber resilience during its period of modernisation.

The Government of Jersey provides key operational services to more than 106,000 citizens and 7,000 businesses in Jersey. All of its services, including tax, healthcare, waste management, social services and education, depend on the security and availability of IT and Operational Technology (OT) systems. The financial services and tourism industries also heavily rely on the availability and security of the government’s services.

SureCloud will deliver a Cyber Security Programme Management Service which includes establishing governance and reporting processes for all elements of the government’s cyber security programme. This will involve providing risk and issue management, programme governance, information security processes as well as financial, quality and information management.

It will also coordinate, lead and communicate business change across cyber security projects. This will be led by a dedicated Programme Director who will proactively manage the day-to-day management of the government’s cyber security programme and proactively monitor overall progress, as well as resolving any risks and issues that may arise.

“The Government of Jersey wants the island to remain a stable and attractive place to live and do business, in both the physical and digital world,” comments Ben Jepson, Vice President of Risk Advisory at SureCloud. “Cyber security is a prerequisite for this, which is why the government is investing in this cyber security programme. With our experience, knowledge and hands-on team, we are confident we can help them enhance their cyber security and move their transformation programme forwards.”

The Cyber Security Programme Management Service, which launches on 3rd March, will be delivered in two 12-month tranches. The first is split into six distinct projects: Programme Management, Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Governance Improvement, Identity and Access Management, Asset Management and People Security. The second includes preparing for, and developing, procurement documentation for tranche two projects.

Stuart Powell, CISO at Government of Jersey, concludes: “As we embark on a period of extensive change and modernisation, cyber security is a critical enabler for delivering government services to the citizens and businesses of Jersey. We were impressed with SureCloud’s offering for improving our cyber security capability in quality and scale as well as their Programme Director who we are looking forward to working with.”