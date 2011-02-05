Google Play Protect detects only 31% of Android stalkerware

July 2021 by Atlas VPN

Data presented by the Atlas VPN research team reveals that Android’s internal Google Play Protect service detects only 31% of stalkerware threats. Android users who depend on native software to fight against spyware should reconsider the protection effectiveness.

The report shows that:

Google Play Protect software detected only 9 spyware threats out of 29, which constitutes a success rate of 31%

NortonLifeLock Norton 360 security software caught only 17 out of 29 spyware apps, a detection rate of 58.6%.

Antiy AVL, Bitdefender Mobile Security, and Trend Micro Mobile Security performed the best and caught 100% of malware infections.