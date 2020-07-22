Google Cloud and Box Announce Deepened Strategic Partnership to Transform Work

July 2020 by EMILY CHEN

Google Cloud and Box announced an expanded strategic partnership to help our customers transform how they work. This is a critical time for businesses as they undergo a digital transformation to enable secure remote work across distributed teams around the world. The ability to work from anywhere, leverage global talent and virtual teams, and to collaborate securely with colleagues, partners, and customers is the ’new normal’ for every business. Our newly expanded partnership allows us to better innovate, scale, and deepen the capabilities across our platforms to power work and collaboration across many of the world’s largest enterprises.

Box and Google Cloud

As more businesses shift to remote work in the cloud, Box is significantly expanding its usage of Google Cloud to enhance its core infrastructure. As part of this extended partnership:

Box will leverage Google Cloud as a key provider for data storage across the globe.

We are also building on our advanced machine learning integrations to deliver Google Cloud’s Document AI as part of the Box Skills Kit.

On the identity front, Box currently supports Google Cloud Identity. Later this year, Box plans to build single sign-on (SSO) enhancements, enabling customers to set up their identity configurations with minimal effort. In addition, Box plans to add support for Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication of managed users and external collaborators via time-based OTP (one-time password).

Box and G Suite

We first launched our Box for G Suite integration back in 2018, helping our joint customers simplify how they work and collaborate securely in the cloud. Since then, we have continued to make the combination of Box and G Suite as intuitive and seamless as possible for our customers. Here are a few of the recent and upcoming enhancements to our Box for G Suite integration:

A seamless sharing experience natively within G Suite to simplify sharing Google files stored in Box, enabling customers to keep the same access settings and privacy controls they have in Box, as well as to easily navigate their files and folders.

Reciprocal transfer for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides between Box and Google Drive allowing customers to move their content wherever they choose while maintaining the Google file formats.

We are developing a new G Suite Add-on to enable a "save to Box” experience for G Suite, allowing customers the ability to start a document within their G Suite environment and save back to Box.

Enabling secure remote work and effective collaboration across teams will continue to be important for our joint customers in the short and long term. We are proud to support of those customers in these efforts, enabling secure and seamless collaboration between Box and G Suite and helping remote teams communicate effectively. We look forward to a continued partnership to enable further integrations and collaboration between Box and Google Cloud.