GlobalPlatform Elects Stéphanie El Rhomri as Chair

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform announces that Stéphanie El Rhomri of Fime has been elected as Chair of the organization. Olivier Van Nieuwenhuyze of STMicroelectronics will take over the role of Treasurer and Secretary from Stephanie, and Rob Coombs of Arm retains his position as Vice Chair.

Three companies with seats on the Board, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security, Trustonic and Thales, have appointed new representatives to serve their remaining term, and the full list of GlobalPlatform board members for 2021 is as follows:

• Claus Dietze – Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security

• Eikazu Niwano – NTT Corporation

• Sebastian Hans – Oracle

• Jeremy O’Donoghue – Qualcomm

• Mark Lipford – T-Mobile USA

• Jan Nemec – Thales

• Richard Hayton – Trustonic

• Marc Kekicheff – Visa

Together, the group will continue GlobalPlatform’s work to further simplify access to the secure services offered by secure components, with the launch of Trusted Platform Services APIs later this year. The board will also drive two key IoT initiatives:

IoTopia Framework - a practical implementation guide to support the deployment and management of secure IoT devices across all markets and in line with global requirements. To simplify device onboarding and management, the organization recently launched a free Beta pilot of its MUD File Service, an online platform that helps IoT device makers to share device network requirements with users and network managers.

Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) methodology - enabling device makers and certification bodies to manage their own IoT device certification schemes.