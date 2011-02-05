Global Network Operator Truphone goes live with new DSC from BroadForward and Infradata

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Infradata announced today they have deployed the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller (BroadForward DSC) at Truphone’s two main data centers in the UK and the Netherlands, enabling Truphone to centrally configure and manage all their Diameter signaling traffic. As a leading expert in intelligent routing and interworking solutions based on the BroadForward product portfolio, Infradata can bring extensive experience to the table in designing, implementing and supporting mobile network functions for telecom operators around the world.

Truphone is a GSMA accredited global mobile network, combining its own network infrastructure with partnerships with other operators. Its customer base includes more than 3,500 multinational enterprises in 196 countries. The company is headquartered in London and has offices in ten other countries, spread across four continents. Truphone is a recognized top three eSIM player globally through its SIM provisioning service and counts over 30 major operator customers as its customers. Its unique global infrastructure provides plans with world access to over 100 countries and a flat rate plan covering 32 European countries.

The BroadForward Next Generation DSC (DRA, DEA and Interworking) provides Truphone with an intelligent signaling solution designed to orchestrate converged signaling services across 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, Fixed/Wi-Fi networks and ultimately 5G. The highly versatile and easy to configure software solution comes with multi-protocol routing, mediation and interworking. This enables Truphone to also integrate non-Diameter systems using for instance RADIUS or HTTP.